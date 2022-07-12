The only suspect charged so far is Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, who made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday.

No pleas were taken and he was remanded in custody until his next hearing on September 19.

However the court was told that the trial date should be pushed into 2023 to allow for the likelihood that more individuals would also be charged in connection with Miss Begum's death.

Somaiya Begum was just 20 years old

A provisional date for the start of the trial was given as February 20.

An 81-year-old woman has also been arrested as part of West Yorkshire Police's investigation so far, but released on bail. Three other people whose ages and genders are not known have also been bailed.

Miss Begum was last seen at her home on Binnie Street in Barkerend on June 25 and reported missing 24 hours after there had been no contact from her.

Her body was found on Fitzwilliam Street in Bradford on July 6.

Police have also been searching an industrial estate off Thornbury Road in Laisterdyke as part of the murder inquiry.