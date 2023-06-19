Police in Yorkshire said they are focusing their search for missing woman Sophie Lambert in the Nidd Gorge area but that it “remains an open investigation”.

It comes after a member of the public found items belong to Sophie in the Nidd Gorge on Saturday morning (June 17).

Sophie, aged 22, was last seen by her family leaving their home in Starbeck at 7.20pm on Friday, June 16.

She was reported missing later that evening.

Sophie Rebecca Lambert, 22, was reported missing from her home in Starbeck at 10.10pm on Friday (16 June 2023). If you have seen a woman matching Sophie’s description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference 12230110845.

Concerns are mounting for her welfare and North Yorkshire Police Critical Incident Inspector, Graham Waller, has released a video appeal for information.

In the video, Inspector Waller said they are are “looking into all possibilities” of what may have happened to Sophie.

He added that the force is being supported by mountain rescue, air support, underwater search and the local search team. Extensive house to house enquires have also been made.

Insp Waller urged anyone with information to contact them – and to ring 999 with any immediate sightings.

CCTV footage taken on the night she was reported missing shows her to be wearing dark trousers, a black top with a white adidas logo and dark shoes with a white sole.

There have been no positive sightings of her since she was last seen on Friday evening.

She had her hair tied back and was carrying a bottle with a pink lid.

Sophie is white, 5ft 3in, slim build, with long dark brown hair.

