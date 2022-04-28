South Yorkshire Police boss has 'no concerns' about controversial protest response

Tim Forber has reviewed footage from the body cameras of officers who dealt with the South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group’s (SYMAAG) protest outside Sheffield Town Hall on Sunday, after a number of complaints were made.

He said officers acted with “the utmost professionalism and patience” and “enforcement was only carried out as a final option”.

It comes after SYMAAG condemned the police response and shared video footage on social media, which appears to show officers striking protesters and using incapacitant spray.

The group, which was staging a demonstration against Turkey’s decision to launch military strikes against Kurdish fighters in Iraq and Syria, said there was an altercation when officers attempted to take flags off a protester and arrest him.

A 44-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested shortly before 2pm, on suspicion of displaying articles suggesting support for a proscribed organisation, which is an offence set out in the Terrorism Act 2000. He was then released under investigation.

Deputy Chief Constable Forber said: “Enforcement is always a last resort, with the aim of resolving any issues peacefully before it has to reach that stage.

Police were called to deal with a South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group’s (SYMAAG) protest outside Sheffield Town Hall on Sunday

"I have personally reviewed the footage, which covers a 70-minute period and includes the events leading up to the eventual arrest.

"The footage has also been reviewed and considered by a senior officer in our Professional Standards Department, as well as by a Public Order tactical advisor.

"Following this internal review, I am very satisfied that our officers carried out their duties with the utmost professionalism and patience.

"Enforcement was only carried out as a final option and I have no concerns with the officers’ handling of the situation they faced.