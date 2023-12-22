South Yorkshire Police dealth with more than 200 dangerous dog incidents of injured children in 2023
South Yorkshire Police has revealed that in 2023 they have been called to deal with more than 200 incidents concerning dangerous dogs where children have been injured.
In a release, it stated, that during the last year, police reported 230 crimes involving a dangerous dog where the victim was under the age of 18 – a recorded crime is where a criminal offence has taken place; these are not reports of concern.
Chief Inspector Emma Cheney explains more, she said: “We continue to see and respond to reports of dangerous dogs and unfortunately this year our officers have responded to children who have sustained serious injury, leaving life-long changes or scarring."
Police are urging people to think ahead as the festive season draws near, homes get busier and dos may get stressed, leaving children at risk – they added, “You are more likely to be bitten by a dog known to you, and within a home”.
Inspector Cheney added: “The changes of people, noise and routine during Christmas and New Year can cause anxiety or stress for your dog.
“All dogs have the ability to bite and attack. Even those who have never displayed signs of aggression can react when stressed.
“For everyone’s safety, think about your dog, their whereabouts and respond to their changes in behaviour. Give your dog a place to go where they feel safe and can be alone.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.