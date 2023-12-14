Police line saying 'do not cross'

Today (Dec 14), detectives investigating a fatal firearm’s discharge in Sheffield, have arrested a man, for murder.

On Tuesday (Dec 12) police were called to Page Hall Road, at 12.38 am, after reports of a shooting. Following this emergency services were called and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital.

The man died from the injuries he sustained yesterday (Dec 13) and his family is now receiving support from specially trained officers.

This morning (Dec 14), detectives arrested a 41-year-old man from the Burngreave area. He was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

The man remains in police custody at this time.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them quoting incident number 19 of 12 December 2023

When South Yorkshire Police launched the murder investigation Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, Head of Major Crime, asked anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “This devastating incident has tragically led to the death of a young man, who leaves behind a heartbroken family including two young children. We are relentless in our approach to tackling firearm offences in South Yorkshire and will not stop until we have secured justice for this victim and his family.