South Yorkshire Police officer charged with two counts of rape
A police officer from Yorkshire has been charged with two counts of rape, his force has confirmed.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed PC Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on August 30 to face the charges.
PC Horrocks, who was based on a response team, faces the charges in relation to a woman who was raped in South Yorkshire on November 28, 2021. He was not on duty at the time of the allegations.
He is currently suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation is underway alongside the criminal process.
Supt Delphine Waring, head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, said: “I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter. I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.
“We remain committed to being as open as possible about the professional standards of South Yorkshire Police. Any officers who are found not to reflect the values and high standards of our organisation will be dealt with as swiftly and robustly as possible.”