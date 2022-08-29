Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police confirmed PC Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on August 30 to face the charges.

PC Horrocks, who was based on a response team, faces the charges in relation to a woman who was raped in South Yorkshire on November 28, 2021. He was not on duty at the time of the allegations.

He is currently suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation is underway alongside the criminal process.

A South Yorkshire Police officer is facing two charges of rape

Supt Delphine Waring, head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, said: “I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter. I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.