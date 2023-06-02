A South Yorkshire Police officer has been dismissed without notice after it was discovered he shared images of prisoners with colleagues using his personal mobile phone.

South Yorkshire Police officer dismissed for sharing WhatsApp pictures of prisoners to colleagues PA

Following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into operational images being shared without any policing purpose, PC Owen Davies was dismissed.

He shared the images, along with inappropriate and derogatory comments about the individuals, via WhatsApp to current and former colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a referral from South Yorkshire Police, the IOPC began an independent investigation in November 2020 which concluded in February 2022.

"We found the officer may have breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of his confidentiality, integrity, and conduct”, the IOPC said.

"The force agreed he had a case to answer for gross misconduct and arranged disciplinary proceedings. An independently chaired panel following a three-day hearing, which finished today (2 June), found gross misconduct proven against PC Davies.

“During our investigation into conduct allegations that came to light as part of evidence gathered for a separate IOPC investigation, we examined the officer’s personal mobile phone and carried out detailed analytical work to identify any operational policing images or images of concern.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Davies shared images of people who had been detained in a police cell and in other settings such as a hospital with colleagues.

The WhatsApp exchanges with officers in the group also showed he made offensive comments about those in the pictures.

Analysis of PC Davies’s mobile also revealed he had shared personal details about someone who was convicted of a crime; details of a hate crime report; and an image, taken from body-worn video footage, of an officer with an unknown woman.

The officer had completed training by the force on storing and sharing operational policing material so was aware of what was expected of him as an officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “PC Davies showed appalling judgement and a complete disregard of the policy and procedures in relation to how he shared confidential policing material. It was entirely inappropriate and risked seriously undermining public confidence in the police.

“PC Davies’s decisions to disclose images of suspects connected to serious criminal offences not only breached the applicable policies and procedures but could have undermined ongoing criminal investigations.