South Yorkshire Police officer to face misconduct hearing for holidaying in Greece while off sick

The officer faces misconduct proceedings in a two-day hearing in Sheffield this week that will be held in private without their identity being disclosed because of their health problems.

The officer allegedly travelled to Greece while signed off work and lied about attending a funeral.

The allegations are as follows:-

Police misconduct hearing

"On 21 August 2020, an officer sent an email to a member of staff at South Yorkshire Police, in which the officer stated that they had an appointment on the morning of the 25 August 2020, which was untrue and which they knew to be untrue.

"On or around the 22 August 2020, whilst off sick from work, the officer travelled to Greece without notifying a supervisor and/or seeking authorisation or leave.

"On 25 August 2020, while off sick from work and on holiday in Greece, during a phone call with the Occupational Health Unit, an officer informed the Occupational Health Unit that they were at a funeral in Belgium, which was untrue and which they knew to be untrue.

"The above conduct breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to honesty and integrity and duties and responsibilities and individually or cumulatively amounts to gross misconduct.