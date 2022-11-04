Faran Hanson, 26, from Doncaster, sent the images to two colleagues and a member of the public.

An investigation was launched in May last year, after one of the victims lodged a complaint, and officers arrested Hanson and then seized his phone

He was found guilty of three breaches of the Communications Act 2003, by sending messages deemed to be grossly offensive or indecent, following a trial at Leeds Magistrates' Court in July.

South Yorkshire Police sacked a special constable after he senr sexually explicit pictures to three women

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to a two-year community order, 60 days of rehabilitation and 200 hours of unpaid work.

South Yorkshire Police then ruled Hanson should be dismissed without notice, following a misconduct hearing.

The force said he had committed gross misconduct by sending “unwanted grossly offensive or indecent sexually explicit images of himself” to three women.

Speaking after his trial, Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, described his behaviour as “appalling”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He refused to accept responsibility for his crimes, meaning this matter had to go to trial and I am pleased that he was convicted based on the wealth of evidence put before the court,” she said.

“This was thanks in no small part to the testimony of the women Hanson targeted with his communications. I commend the victims for supporting our investigation and bravely giving evidence in court about what happened.”

It comes as West Yorkshire Police sergeant Ben Lister is due to be sacked, after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting and raping a woman, at a trial earlier this year.

The court heard the victim was drunk and unconscious when he carried out the attack in 2016 and did not realise she had been raped until she found out she was pregnant several months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In court, Judge Jonathan Rose said the officer had carried out a "disgusting and persistent sexual attack”, adding: "You took advantage of her, knowing she couldn’t physically fight you off.”

West Yorkshire Police said Lister, who was jailed for 10 years at Bradford Crown Court, will face a misconduct hearing that is due to begin on November 10.

Earlier this week, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) criticised eight police forces for failing to crack down on sexual misconduct and carry out rigorous vetting.

An inspection found a culture of misogyny, sexism and predatory behaviour towards female police officers and members of the public still exists and is “prevalent” in many forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also uncovered cases where people, including those with criminal records or links to organised crime, were able to join the police.

Inspector of constabulary Matt Parr said: “It is too easy for the wrong people to both join and stay in the police.