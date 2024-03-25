Sparrowhawk shot with pellet gun at nature reserve as police launch appeal

The Sparrowhawk is thought to have been shot with a pellet gun on either Wednesday March 20 or Thursday March 21, 2024, at Nosterfield Nature Reserve, police said.

Sparrowhawks as classified in the UK as Amber under the Birds of Conservation Concern 5.

Sparrowhawk Shutterstock

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you saw anyone in the area of the nature reserve with an air rifle or similar weapon please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC COLIN IRVINE.

“If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org