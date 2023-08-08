Speeding driver jailed after killing biker in crash on way home from drinking session in the pub

A drink-driver who killed a man in a crash on the way home from the pub has been jailed for 12 years.

Aaron Dunlop was speeding on his way home from the pub – where he had been drinking for a number of hours – when the car he was driving hit a motorbike on June 8 in Norton, near Middlesbrough.

The biker, 58-year-old Paul Greenfield, was travelling home from work when the smash happened on the A1027. He died following the incident, leaving behind his wife and three children.

Dunlop, 30, made no attempt to help and fled the scene. Police said he planned on leaving the country to ensure he was never brought to justice.

Paul Greenfield died in the crash on June 8

Temporary Detective Superintendent Chris Motson, who was the senior investigating officer for Cleveland Police, said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Arron Dunlop today. Paul was travelling home to his family after his shift at work and unfortunately he never arrived. Whilst nothing will ever bring back Paul, I hope that today’s outcome will bring his family some form of comfort.

“Arron Dunlop had previously been convicted of traffic offences and on the night that he fatally injured Paul Greenfield, he had consumed alcohol whilst drinking in the pub for hours beforehand. He then got into his car and was travelling at excessive speed when Paul was tragically killed.

“Afterwards Dunlop made no attempt to help Paul and instead immediately abandoned the car and made off. He travelled to the airport where he attempted to leave the country to evade justice. The instant actions carried out by officers meant that he was tracked down and arrested before he could get on a flight.