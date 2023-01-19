Speeding driver who fled the scene after killing cyclist, 33, on Yorkshire road is jailed

A disqualified driver who fled the scene after causing the death of a cyclist in a collision in Yorkshire last year has been jailed.

Lee Beevers, 27, of Normanton View, Normanton, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of causing death by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop after road accident, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and using a vehicle whilst uninsured and appeared before Leeds Crown Court today.

He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for five years and three months.

The collision on Wakefield Road, Normanton, on 13 April 2022 resulted in the death of 33-year-old Alan Tankard.

Beevers was driving a black Honda Civic well in excess of the 30mph speed limit on the road and was driving at a speed of around 80mph at the time of the collision. He left the scene with the burnt-out Civic later being found nearby. Beevers was arrested the next day.

In a victim impact statement provided to the court, Alan Tankard’s family said: “He left Alan in the road, dead or dying, whilst he covered his tracks in an attempt to destroy evidence of his crime.

“He will never know the pain and suffering he has caused. How he left the scene of the crash and showed such little regard for another human’s life shows the type of person he is. He has taken Alan away from us and things will never be the same again.”

Detective Constable Simon Marshall of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said, ‘Beevers’ driving, speed and behaviour on that day was beyond comprehension.

Cyclist Alan Tankard was 33

“Despite being previously banned from driving and having no licence or insurance, he got behind the wheel of that car without regard for any other person. This tragic incident was completely avoidable and due to the dangerous and reckless actions of Beevers, Alan is sadly no longer here.

