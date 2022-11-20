Humberside Police have closed a murder investigation after a man’s death in Hull was deemed non-suspicious following a postmortem.

The force said: “Enquiries are continuing following the death of a man at a property on Spring Bank, Hull, in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday 19 November).

“The results of a Home Office postmortem carried out last night determined the cause of death was a head injury. Whilst the man’s death is still being treated as unexplained, following the results and other investigative enquiries conducted over the past 24 hours, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: “I understand the concern the local community will be feeling and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

“Enquiries are continuing in and around the local area as we try to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

“I would encourage anyone who has concerns or information about this incident to speak with our officers.

“I would also appeal for anyone with information about the incident to contact us on 101, quoting log 73 of 19 November.”

The three people arrested in connection with the incident yesterday morning have now been released without charge.”

The man was found inside a property but his name and age were not released.