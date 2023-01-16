A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in his own home in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Springdale Avenue in Huddersfield shortly after 11pm on Saturday (Jan 14) following reports a man had been stabbed. The 33-year-old victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died on Sunday evening (Jan 16).

Detectives from the force's homice and major enquiry team are leading the investigation, and a cordon is still up at the home while forensic work is done and specialist searches are carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, from the homicide and major enquiry team said: “This is a very serious incident which has resulted in the death of a man at his home in Huddersfield. Extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

A police cordon is in place in Huddersfield while a murder investigation is taking place

“We recognise this incident will cause concern in the community, we are working closely with our colleagues in the local Neighbourhood team who have stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance. I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the Thornton Lodge or Lockwood area on Saturday night and may have seen something suspicious to come forward.

“Officers are also looking for any CCTV or dash cam people might have to help in the investigation.”

