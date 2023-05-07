Springwood Road, Barnsley murder investigation: Woman arrested after man dies from serious injuries at property
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in south Yorkshire.
Published 7th May 2023, 07:53 BST
The man, 38, was found seriously injured at a property in Springwood Road in Barnsley shortly after 6.30am on Saturday, May 6.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police have now launched an investigation. His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.
A 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.