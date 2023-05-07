All Sections
Springwood Road, Barnsley murder investigation: Woman arrested after man dies from serious injuries at property

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in south Yorkshire.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 7th May 2023, 07:53 BST

The man, 38, was found seriously injured at a property in Springwood Road in Barnsley shortly after 6.30am on Saturday, May 6.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police have now launched an investigation. His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly after 6.30am today (6 May) after a man was found seriously injured at a property on Springwood Road in the Hoyland area. Police attended the scene and sadly a 38-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. photo: GoogleOfficers were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly after 6.30am today (6 May) after a man was found seriously injured at a property on Springwood Road in the Hoyland area. Police attended the scene and sadly a 38-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. photo: Google
A 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.