Springwood Road, Barnsley: Police no longer treating death of Yorkshire man as murder following post-mortem examination
Police in Yorkshire are no longer treating the death of a man as murder following a post-mortem examination.
Published 7th May 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:19 BST
A man was found dead at a Springwood Road in Barnsley shortly after 6.30am on Saturday, May 6.
South Yorkshire Police arrested a 48-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.
She has now been released with no further action.
Her release follows a post mortem examination. It was determined that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death..
A file will be prepared for HM Coroner, a police spokesman said.