Springwood Road, Barnsley: Police no longer treating death of Yorkshire man as murder following post-mortem examination

Police in Yorkshire are no longer treating the death of a man as murder following a post-mortem examination.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 7th May 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:19 BST

A man was found dead at a Springwood Road in Barnsley shortly after 6.30am on Saturday, May 6.

South Yorkshire Police arrested a 48-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.

She has now been released with no further action.

Police are no longer treating the death of a man who died in a property on Springwood Road, Barnsley, as murder following a post-mortem examination. Photo: Google.
Police are no longer treating the death of a man who died in a property on Springwood Road, Barnsley, as murder following a post-mortem examination. Photo: Google.
Her release follows a post mortem examination. It was determined that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death..

A file will be prepared for HM Coroner, a police spokesman said.