Squatters evicted from Yorkshire greengrocer's shop leave smoke bomb, abusive graffiti and drug detritus behind

The former William Holt greengrocer’s in the town centre was taken over by the group, calling themselves Disinfo, but they have now been evicted by the landlords with the granting of a Bradford County Court order.

Though the organised squatters held community events and ran a library from the space to generate initial goodwill, relations appear to have turned sour as a smoke bomb was found in one of the rooms and the owners have been left with a clean-up bill running to thousands of pounds.

Most walls have been covered in abusive graffiti and anti-rent slogans, dirty mattresses have been abandoned, used needles are clearly visible, sinks have been ripped off walls and rubbish has been left piled up.

Litter abandoned by the group

They had intended to remain for the winter, and used expandable foam on doors and blocked an entrance with heavy appliances to prevent entry.

They are also understood to have left a smoke bomb behind on the floor.

The Disinfo group had always maintained they were living in the premises legally. It and a neighbouring building that was once a cheese and wine shop are owned by Royds Catering Services, who have plans to merge the premises and bring them back into use but have been delayed by issues gaining planning approval.

The squatters have threatened to occupy other empty buildings in future.

Graffiti left on the exterior of the building

Used needles

'Rent is Theft' graffiti