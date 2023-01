The emergency services are currently at St James's University Hospital in Leeds with a large police presence due to a ‘suspicious package’.

Roads near the main entrance to the Gledhow have been closed according to reports.

Some are reporting issues with access and being allowed on to the site this morning.

West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.

Bomb disposal teams at the scene of Leeds St James's Hospital

More to follow shortly.

UPDATE 8.20am:

Pictures from the scene show the bomb disposal unit has arrived.

A large cordon is in place around the hospital.

St James's Hospital