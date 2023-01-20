Police in Leeds have released a statement after a suspicious package incident caused roads to be closed outside St James’s Hospital and patients to be evacuated from affected areas on Friday morning.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious package outside the Gledhow Wing in the early hours of January 20.

A cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety according to police.

Sources have told The Yorkshire Post patients have been evacuated from affected areas, with eyewitness reports saying some have been moved away from windows and onto corridors within the grounds.

Both the army and the bomb disposal squad are on the scene.

One eyewitness at the hospital told the Yorkshire Post: “I am a patient on the respiratory ward and we have all been moved out of our rooms onto the corridors and into the staff rooms.”

She said patients have been treated brilliantly by staff who had provided breakfast.

The incident has now been declared as critical by the hospital.

The accident and emergency department remains open and patients should attend appointments unless told otherwise, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust said in a statement.

The statement reads: “Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal for appointments, unless they are contacted otherwise.

"Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing at St James’s Hospital is suspended until we have more information.

“Accident & Emergency at St James's is still open.

“Please avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time. Access to the hospital will be through Alma Street (Bexley entrance) or Gledhow Road.”

Another eyewitness told The Yorkshire Post the incident had been ongoing since 4am

He added: “The army are here, all the patients have been displaced from the rooms and bays, Gledhow wing and Lincoln wing are both locked down.

"Absolute madness.”

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police told The Yorkshire Post: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing at St James’s Hospital, in Beckett Street, Leeds.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety.

“Officers are liaising with Army specialists who are at the scene to make an assessment in line with normal procedures.