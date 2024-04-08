The teenagers wwere attacked at around 6.45am on Monday (Apr 8) in the underpass at St Mary’s Gate in the city centre. South Yorkshire Police said the boy was with another 17-year-old and they were both attacked by “two unknown offenders”.

One victim suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands. He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. The second victim was assaulted with a weapon and was left with minor injuries. He was also taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon is in place this morning, with the scene being guarded by officers as investigations take place.

A boy, 17, is fighting for life after a stabbing in an underpass of St Mary's Gate in Sheffield city centre this morning.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are currently on scene at St Mary’s Gate in Sheffield following reports of a stabbing this morning (April 8) at 6.45am. It is reported that two teenagers, aged 17 were walking along the underpass when they were allegedly assaulted by two unknown offenders.

“One victim suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

“The second victim was assaulted with a weapon and suffered minor injuries. He has also been taken to hospital. A scene remains in place while officers carry out their enquiries.”