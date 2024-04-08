St Mary's Gate, Sheffield: Boy fighting for life after two teenagers stabbed in Sheffield city centre
The teenagers wwere attacked at around 6.45am on Monday (Apr 8) in the underpass at St Mary’s Gate in the city centre. South Yorkshire Police said the boy was with another 17-year-old and they were both attacked by “two unknown offenders”.
One victim suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands. He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. The second victim was assaulted with a weapon and was left with minor injuries. He was also taken to hospital.
A police cordon is in place this morning, with the scene being guarded by officers as investigations take place.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are currently on scene at St Mary’s Gate in Sheffield following reports of a stabbing this morning (April 8) at 6.45am. It is reported that two teenagers, aged 17 were walking along the underpass when they were allegedly assaulted by two unknown offenders.
“One victim suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.
“The second victim was assaulted with a weapon and suffered minor injuries. He has also been taken to hospital. A scene remains in place while officers carry out their enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 165 of April 8. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.