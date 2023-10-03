South Yorkshire’s mayor has called on Stagecoach to reinstate its evening service through Thurnscoe – but the bus company says it has ‘never faced such a prolonged campaign of anti-social behaviour’.

Mayor Oliver Coppard said there is ‘no good reason’ buses cannot run through Thurnscoe ‘at any time’, after the service was withdrawn earlier this year.

He added: “Public transport is a public service, and this is just more evidence of the broken system we’re being asked to accept in South Yorkshire, where companies like Stagecoach have almost total control. They’re letting us down on a daily basis and causing misery to hundreds if not thousands of people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said the authority is working with Stagecoach to reinstate the service.

Stagecoach bus

Stagecoach bosses say they withdrew the service after ‘the safety of our customers and colleagues has been unacceptably compromised’.

Matt Kitchin, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “We have never faced such a prolonged campaign of anti social behaviour against our driversand customers as we have experienced in Thurnscoe.

“Buses have been repeatedly targeted over a sustained period of time and the safety of our customers and colleagues has been unacceptably compromised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Withdrawing bus services from communities is only ever done as a very last resort when the safety of our customers and colleagues is continually compromised and we will no longer put our drivers or customers at risk.

“A targeted bus leads to journey cancellations for customers along the whole route, trauma for the driver and customers caught up in it, and the bus not being available to serve the wider community as damage is repaired.