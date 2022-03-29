Kirstie, who was 35 years old, was found dead at the address in Stanhall Mews on Friday, March 25.

Police said her body had been in the property a number of weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Brooks, aged 35, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, has been charged with her murder.

Kirstie Ellis, who was 35, was found dead at a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley. A man is due in court charged with her murder.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday).

A 35-year-old woman was also arrested in relation to the murder.

She has been released on police bail.