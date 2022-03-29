Stanningley murder: Man to appear in court charged with the murder of Kirstie Ellis after body found in house in Stanhall Mews

A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of Kirstie Ellis.

By Rebecca Marano
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 7:50 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:26 am

Kirstie, who was 35 years old, was found dead at the address in Stanhall Mews on Friday, March 25.

Police said her body had been in the property a number of weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Tony Brooks, aged 35, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, has been charged with her murder.

Kirstie Ellis, who was 35, was found dead at a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley. A man is due in court charged with her murder.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday).

A 35-year-old woman was also arrested in relation to the murder.

She has been released on police bail.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.