Kirstie, who was 35 years old, was found dead at the address in Stanhall Mews on Friday, March 25.
Police said her body had been in the property a number of weeks.
Tony Brooks, aged 35, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, has been charged with her murder.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday).
A 35-year-old woman was also arrested in relation to the murder.
She has been released on police bail.
