A 62-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Stanningley Road, Armley, on Monday (November 20). It happened at about 3.15pm between the junctions of Armley Ridge Road and Cockshott Lane.

Two other pedestrians were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the vehicle crashed into a bus stop. The driver, a 57-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

In a new update released today, West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the driver has been released on bail under police investigation.

Police investigate the fatal crash on Stanningley Road, Leeds, near to the junction with Armley Ridge Road (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

The westbound Stanningley Road carriageway was closed for almost 24 hours following the crash as police investigated the scene but has now reopened.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the police via 101 or via the online 101LiveChat facility quoting log number 964 of November 20.