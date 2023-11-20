Stanningley Road: Police cordon off main road in Leeds after serious collision and driver arrested

Police have cordoned off a large section of Stanningley Road due to a major collision.

The road is closed through Armley near the KFC restaurant due to an incident in the Bradford-bound carriageway.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Stanningley Road, Leeds near to junction with Armley Ridge Road. Police are at a serious road traffic collision. Two people have received life threatening injuries. The road is currently closed and we would ask people to avoid the area.

“The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.”