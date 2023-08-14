Charles Birkett, 28, is accused of deliberately torching the Michelin-starred Star Inn at Harome, Helmsley, on the edge of the North York Moors. Birkett, of Rosedale Lane, Helmsley, appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court this morning but didn’t enter a plea to the charge.
Wearing a black suit with a blue shirt and a dark tie, Birkett spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the brief hearing.
He is accused of arson causing over £2 million of damage to the thatched 14th-century building on November 24, 2021, and being reckless as to whether property would be destroyed and life endangered.
Defence solicitor Dean Morrison said his client intended to deny the allegation.
Magistrates sent the case to York Crown Court where Birkett will appear for a plea-and-trial-preparation hearing on September 18. He was granted unconditional bail until that date.
The Star Inn is owned by North Yorkshire businessman and chef Andrew Pern. The inn was rebuilt and reopened on the anniversary of the fire in 2022. No-one was injured in the blaze, which saw more than 40 firefighters fight to save the building.