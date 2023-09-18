Star Inn at Harome fire: Charles Birkett to go on trial next year over £2m arson charge

A man is to go on trial in July next year accused of arson over a fire which caused more than £2 million damage to a well-known Michelin-starred restaurant.

Charles Birkett appeared at York Crown Court on Monday after being charged in connection with the blaze at the thatched 14th-century Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, North Yorkshire, in November 2021.

The 28-year-old, from Helmsley, spoke only to confirm his name during the hearing. He was not asked to enter a plea to the charge of arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, set a date of July 1 2024 for the trial, which is expected to last five days. A further hearing will be held on February 19, when, the court heard, there will be an application to dismiss the charges. Birkett was granted unconditional bail until his next appearance at court.

Charles Birkett leaves Scarborough Magistrates' Court, North Yorkshire, after he appeared charged with committing arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered. The charge relates to a fire in 2021 at The Star Inn, a thatched gastropub in Harome, near Helmsley. (Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

The Star Inn has regularly featured in lists of the best restaurants and gastropubs since the arrival of chef and patron Andrew Pern more than 25 years ago. The inn was rebuilt and reopened on the anniversary of the fire in 2022.