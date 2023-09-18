Star Inn at Harome fire: Charles Birkett to go on trial next year over £2m arson charge
Charles Birkett appeared at York Crown Court on Monday after being charged in connection with the blaze at the thatched 14th-century Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, North Yorkshire, in November 2021.
The 28-year-old, from Helmsley, spoke only to confirm his name during the hearing. He was not asked to enter a plea to the charge of arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered.
Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, set a date of July 1 2024 for the trial, which is expected to last five days. A further hearing will be held on February 19, when, the court heard, there will be an application to dismiss the charges. Birkett was granted unconditional bail until his next appearance at court.
The Star Inn has regularly featured in lists of the best restaurants and gastropubs since the arrival of chef and patron Andrew Pern more than 25 years ago. The inn was rebuilt and reopened on the anniversary of the fire in 2022.
No-one was injured in the blaze, which involved more than 40 firefighters battling to save the building.