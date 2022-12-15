Stark warning issued after youngsters continue playing on frozen lakes

A stark warning has been issued by Yorkshire fire services after it appeared people have been continuing to play on frozen lakes.

It comes despite repeated warnings from emergency services to stay off of frozen lakes following the tragedy in Solihull.

Four boys died after falling into an icy lake at Babbs Mill Lake. The boys were aged six, eight, 10 and 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, South Yorkshire Fire service said in a statement: “We are growing VERY concerned around activity on a frozen lake in Arksey in Doncaster.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning after spotting teenagers playing on the ice at Rowntree Park in York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite our warnings, these photos taken today suggest people are still playing on the ice.

“Please speak to the youngsters in your life and urge them to stay well away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Walton, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: “Lakes, rivers and canals may look beautiful at this time of year, but getting too close to frozen water can have devastating consequences."

In North Yorkshire, the fire service issued a warning after spotting teenagers playing on the ice at Rowntree Park in York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire Service is warning people to stay off of frozen lakes after spotting evidence of people playing on the ice in Arksey, Doncaster.

A North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “It might be tempting to walk or play on frozen water but ice can easily break and you have no idea how thick it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the ice breaks and you fall in, the temperature of the water can lead to cold water shock, an involuntary response which seriously affects your movement and breathing.

“The water temperature can lead to hypothermia, a serious reduction in your body temperature, which can cause heart failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad