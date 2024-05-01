North Yorkshire Police are also probing alleged money laundering at Steve Mann Caravans, which was founded as a mobile repair business in 1991 and is run by Mr Mann, his wife Alison and son James.

A workshop opened in Ilkley in 2007, before the company moved to larger premises in Harrogate in 2017 and expanded into second-hand sales.

The business is now believed to be closed with a number of vehicles remaining on the forecourt.

Steve Mann Caravans, Harrogate

There are around 50 victims, many of whom are allegedly customers of the dealership.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Three people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering in connection with a caravan business in North Yorkshire.

“The arrests are part of a complex investigation by North Yorkshire Police into the company. Officers are investigating fraud offences involving around 50 victims.

"A 38-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering on Tuesday 30 April 2024. They have since been released and remain under investigation.

"As is usual with complex investigations of this nature, it is anticipated that enquiries will take a long time to complete.