A Guide leader who held senior roles with the organisation has been killed in a horror crash in East Yorkshire.

Susan Whittles, known as Sue, 70, a retired pharmacy technician, died when her Volkswagen T-ROC was struck by an Audi A6 at the B1253 crossroads at Rudston, near Driffield, last Friday.

Mrs Whittles, from Bridlington, died at the scene. A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Girlguiding East Yorkshire’s county commissioner Karen Palmer said: “It is with great sadness that I must let you know that Sue Whittles passed away on Friday 24 November. Sue was our East Yorkshire County Commissioner in 2000-2005, amongst many other roles past and present. On behalf of the county I send condolences to Bill and all the family, to everyone who knew Sue, she will be greatly missed.”

Susan Whittles was well-known in Girlguiding circles

A number of tributes were left by women who had been Guides when Mrs Whittles was a leader. She spent much of her career working for Boots.

Humberside Police said: “Susan’s family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly sad time. A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue.