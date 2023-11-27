All Sections
Sue Whittles: Family pay tribute to Girl Guides leader and county commissioner killed in horror crash in Yorkshire

A Guide leader who held senior roles with the organisation has been killed in a horror crash in East Yorkshire.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:06 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:07 GMT

Susan Whittles, known as Sue, 70, a retired pharmacy technician, died when her Volkswagen T-ROC was struck by an Audi A6 at the B1253 crossroads at Rudston, near Driffield, last Friday.

Mrs Whittles, from Bridlington, died at the scene. A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Girlguiding East Yorkshire’s county commissioner Karen Palmer said: “It is with great sadness that I must let you know that Sue Whittles passed away on Friday 24 November. Sue was our East Yorkshire County Commissioner in 2000-2005, amongst many other roles past and present. On behalf of the county I send condolences to Bill and all the family, to everyone who knew Sue, she will be greatly missed.”

Susan Whittles was well-known in Girlguiding circlesSusan Whittles was well-known in Girlguiding circles
A number of tributes were left by women who had been Guides when Mrs Whittles was a leader. She spent much of her career working for Boots.

Humberside Police said: “Susan’s family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers at this incredibly sad time. A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue.

"We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 276 of 24 November.”