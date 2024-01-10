Supermarket shoppers who detained thief after he stole elderly woman’s handbag in Yorkshire praised
In November 2023, Troy Wildin, 21, targeted an 82-year-old victim whilst she was shopping in a supermarket in Rotherham with her daughter.
The court heard how Wildin had watched and waited as the mother and daughter withdrew money from a cash machine, before jumping in to grab the victim’s handbag and run away.
The robbery was witnessed by other shoppers who ran after Wildin, blocked his path and detained him before police arrived and the victim’s bag and contents were saved.
Appearing before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday January 9, Tory Wildin of St Marys View, was found guilty of attempted robbery and sentenced to three years and three months in prison.
Officer in the case, Detective Constable Megan Byne, said: “This was a cruel robbery where Wildin chose to target an elderly woman. I’d like to thank those quick-thinking witnesses and security guards who intervened to detain Wildin.
“I hope that this sentence offers reassurance to the victim and she is able to move on from the ordeal. I’d like to send a clear message to the public that the police will pursue those who think they are entitled to steal from others to ensure we keep our streets and communities safe.”