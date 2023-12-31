Suspicious object found in Yorkshire destroyed and evacuated residents allowed to return home

Evacuated residents have been allowed to return home following the destruction of a suspicious object found in Yorkshire.

Bomb squad officers were called to a property in Keighley Road in Illingworth on Saturday, December 30 after the object was found during a police search.

Affected residents were asked to leave their properties as a precaution.

The incident followed the execution of a warrant at a property on Natty Lane, Illingworth, on Thursday, December 28.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

A statement issued by West Yorkshire Police said: “Following the destruction of a suspicious object at an address on, Calderdale Police would like to update any residents not yet aware, that all police scenes at the location have now been taken down. Anyone who is still away from their home is free to return.