Sycamore Gap: Man in his 60s arrested after famous tree chopped down to face no further action

A man in his 60s arrested after a famous tree at Hadrian's Wall was chopped down is facing no further action.

The Sycamore Gap tree, which featured in blockbuster movie Robin Hood: The Prince of Thieves, was destroyed overnight between September 27-28. Northumbria Police believe the 300-year-old tree was felled in a deliberate act of vandalism.

The force today (Dec 13) confirmed a man in his 60s arrested in connection with the felling will face no further action. Last month a 16-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the incident was also told he will face no further action. Two men in their 30s arrested on suspicion of criminal damage remain on police bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said: “I would like to reassure the public that our investigation continues, and we are committed to establishing the full circumstances surrounding the damage, and in bringing any offenders to justice. Sycamore gap is an iconic part of our region’s landscape and we know just how much outrage this incident has caused.”

The 70ft tall tree, which stood tall next to Hadrian's Wall near Crag Lough in Northumberland, was cut down

The chopping down of the iconic tree left the nation heartbroken after the mysterious feller struck in the middle of the night. The trunk of the landmark tree was removed on October 12 after it was first cut into large pieces.

It is being stored in an undisclosed location before its fate is decided.

The National Trust, who run the site, say a decision on the tree's future is yet to be made, but a public consultation will take place soon.

Det Chief Insp Fenney-Menzies added: “As always, we continue to welcome any new information from members of the public that could help progress us the investigation. We would also like to remind people to avoid speculation and to take care with the information they share and post on social media as this could have repercussions for our investigation.”