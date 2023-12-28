A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a young man in Tadcaster on Boxing Day morning.

The victim’s parents have named him as Luke Miller, 23, a former Tadcaster Grammar School pupil and Leeds United fan.

They said in a statement: “There are no words that can truly describe the utter devastation that we, as a family, feel following the loss of our beloved son Luke.

“Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always.”

Mr Miller died from a single stab wound to the chest after an incident at Rosemary Court in Tadcaster just after 7am.