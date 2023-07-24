Tan Hill Inn: Man arrested for attempted murder and firearms offences at Britain’s highest pub

A 46-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, firearms offences, ABH and battery following an incident at the Tan Hill Inn – the highest pub in Britain.

Police were called to the location in Langthwaite, Richmond at around 10.40pm on Friday 21 July by Yorkshire Ambulance Service after a man was found with serious arm injuries.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.

A short time later a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences.

The man is currently remanded into custody and will appear at York Magistrates Court on Monday according to police.

A woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

The woman has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries, police said.

There were a number of people at the venue at the time of the incident who police would like to come forward.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you witnessed any part of this incident, please contact us by calling 01609 643147 or 101 and selecting option 4 – please make sure you are connected to North Yorkshire Police if calling from outside the county.

“Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

