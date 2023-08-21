All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Tan Hill Inn: Man denies attempted murder after incident at Yorkshire Dales pub - but admits possessing revolver and Belgian shotgun

A man has denied attempted murder after an incident at a famous Yorkshire Dales pub in which a man was injured.
By Tom Wilkinson, Press Association
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:51 BST

Richard Bowser, 46, of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday to give his pleas to the charges.

The altercation happened at the Tan Hill Inn, famously Britain’s highest pub, during a tribute music night on July 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as denying attempted murder, he also pleaded not guilty to two counts of possessing firearms – a revolver and a Belgian shotgun – with intent to endanger life, but admitted simple possession of both weapons.

The Tan Hill InnThe Tan Hill Inn
The Tan Hill Inn

Bowser also admitted causing actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating. Judge Paul Watson KC set a trial date of January 8, with the hearing due to last five days.

He will remain in custody in the meantime, the judge said.

The pub is well-known for its remote location and for often being cut off by heavy snowfall in winter.