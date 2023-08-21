A man has denied attempted murder after an incident at a famous Yorkshire Dales pub in which a man was injured.

Richard Bowser, 46, of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday to give his pleas to the charges.

The altercation happened at the Tan Hill Inn, famously Britain’s highest pub, during a tribute music night on July 21.

As well as denying attempted murder, he also pleaded not guilty to two counts of possessing firearms – a revolver and a Belgian shotgun – with intent to endanger life, but admitted simple possession of both weapons.

Bowser also admitted causing actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating. Judge Paul Watson KC set a trial date of January 8, with the hearing due to last five days.

He will remain in custody in the meantime, the judge said.