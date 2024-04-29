Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on Tarn Lane, Keighley.

Officers were called shortly after 2pm on April 28 to reports of a single vehicle crash.

A silver Vauxhall Corsa was travelling towards Black Hill Lane at the time of the collision, police said.

A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle – a 21-year-old man – was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was then arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

Two other passengers in the car suffered minor injuries.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This is a tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life in a serious road traffic collision.

“His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area yesterday who saw the vehicle or collision of who may have dash cam footage to come forward.”