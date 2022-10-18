John Lane, 47, worked for Education Plus North East in Durham until he was arrested in June 2020.

It came after the school was made aware of a Facebook video which appeared to show Mr Lane being confronted by a paedophile hunter group, known as Cost Child Safety Team, outside his home.

In the video, he was accused of sending sexual messages to someone who he believed was 15-years-old.

He appeared at Darlington Magistrates Court later that month, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He was given a six-month prison sentence, that was suspended for two years, hit with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

A Teaching Regulation Agency misconduct panel reviewed the case and ruled that Mr Lane should be banned from teaching indefinitely.

In its ruling, the panel stated Mr Lane “posed a risk to children of school age” because he believed he was engaging in sexual communication with a child.

It stated: “Mr Lane’s behaviour to be at the more serious end of the spectrum and incompatible with being a teacher.

"The panel noted Mr Lane had not offered any explanation or reassurance that there would not be a repetition of his behaviour.”