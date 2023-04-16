All Sections
Teen arrested after woman in her 40s dies after crash with pedestrian in Yorkshire

A teenager has been arrested following the death of a woman in her 40s in Yorkshire.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST

West Yorkshire Police were called to Merrion Street in Leeds city centre shortly before 10.30pm on Saturday (Apr 15) following reports of a crash involving a silver Volkswagen Golf and a female pedestrian at the junction with Wade Lane.

The woman was taken to hospital where she later died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

A statement from the force said: “She has yet to be formally identified but is understood to be a woman in her 40s. Her family have been informed and are being supported by the police. A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at this time.

Merrion StreetMerrion Street
“Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it. Any motorists who were in the area who have dashcam footage are also asked to review this to check if they have captured anything relevant.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1946 of April 15.