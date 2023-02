A teenager took police on a pursuit after stealing his grandfather’s car.

The car being driven by the teen on the A1 near York was stung by traffic officers.

However, it continued to be driven at high speeds of up to 80mph on two rims after the tyres burst in the sting.

The bizarre and dangerous pursuit ended in a trip to hospital for the young driver.

A preview clip has been given to The Yorkshire Post by Traffic Cops and is available above.

The longer show will air on February 13.

