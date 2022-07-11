Teenage girl and man arrested after 'large-scale' brawl on street in North Yorkshire

A teenage girl and a man have been arrested for assault after a street brawl in Northallerton on Sunday night.

North Yorkshire Police said: "If you noticed a lot of police in a Northallerton street last night, this is why. We arrested two people after a large-scale disturbance in one of the residential streets off Bullamoor Road.

"A number of our officers attended to deal with the incident, which happened at around 10.50pm and lasted for 25 minutes. A man in his 30s and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

"While we understand it caused a lot of disruption in the community, we’d like to reassure residents this was an isolated incident and arrests have been made."