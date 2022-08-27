News you can trust since 1754
Teenager, 17, charged with attempted murder after Bradford city centre stabbing

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a stabbing in Bradford city centre on Thursday.

By Chris Burn
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 3:22 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 3:25 pm

The teenager, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been charged and remanded to appear at Bradford Magistrates on Monday, August 29.

A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

The victim, a 48-year-old man remains in hospital with serious life-changing injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old has been charged.

Police said on Friday they had been called to a report on Thursday afternoon to a report that a man had been stabbed in the neck.