Teenager, 17, charged with attempted murder after Bradford city centre stabbing

The teenager, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been charged and remanded to appear at Bradford Magistrates on Monday, August 29.

A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

The victim, a 48-year-old man remains in hospital with serious life-changing injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old has been charged.