Teenager arrested after stabbing in Harrogate - police issue statement

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following a stabbing outside Harrogate's Hydro leisure facility.

A man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest after the incident yesterday, which happened at around 11am near the benches outside The Hydro on Jennyfield Drive.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson told the Harrogate Advertiser: "A 17 year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. Officers are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with any information, to get in touch.

"Please call 101, press one and pass information to the force control room, quoting reference number 12190077105. The boy remains in police custody while enquiries continue."