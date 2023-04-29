A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition following a crash in Leeds.

He was the passenger in a silver Skoda Fabia which collided with a black Nissan Xtrail shortly before 6.30pm yesterday, outside The Broadway pub in Beeston.

West Yorkshire Police said the teenager suffered serious injuries and he remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The drivers of both vehicles and two other passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash happened outside The Broadway pub on Dewsbury Road. Picture: Steve Riding.

Officers arrested the 22-year-old driver of the Nissan on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and he remains in police custody.

West Yorkshire Police said officers are investigating the collision and appealing for witnesses and information.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13230235900 or online.”

Police are also investigating a collision in Greetland, Halifax, which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.