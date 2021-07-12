It happened at around 12.20am on Penistone Road, Kirkburton.

The driver of a Vauxhall Corsa was travelling towards Huddersfield when the vehicle collided with an 18-year-old crossing the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Penistone Road, Kirkburton (photo: Google).

The Vauxhall driver failed to stop at the scene and was found a short time later.

Two men in their thirties were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a number of other offences believed to be related to the collision.

Both men remain in custody.

Road closures were in place, but the roads have since reopened.