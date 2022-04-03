Teenager riding electric scooter suffers serious head injuries in crash with car

Emergency services were dispatched to Thorne Road in Doncaster on April 1 following the collsion between the 16-year-old, who was riding an electric scooter and a red Seat Leon.

Nearby residents reported the air ambulance landing on Town Field during the incident, which took place shortly before 10pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for information after a teenager was seriously injured in a collision on Thorne Road, Doncaster.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in Doncaster.

”Emergency services were called at 9.50pm after a boy riding an electric scooter was in collision with red Seat Leon at the junction where St Vincent’s Avenue meets Kings Road.

​"The 16-year-old was transported to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield to be treated for serious head injuries. He remains there in a stable condition.

​”The driver of the Seat Leon stayed at the scene to assist officers with enquiries.

​”We are appealing for anyone who has information about the crash, or captured either the car or the scooter on their dash cam or CCTV prior, to contact us. The incident number to quote is 1050 of 1 April.

Because e-scooters don't always have visible rear red lights, number plates or signalling ability, they can't be used legally on roads.

Private e-scooters can only be used on private land and not on public roads, cycle lanes or pavements.