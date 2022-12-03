A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car that police say did not stop.

The boy was a pedestrian and South Yorkshire Police say that at 6.20pm last night (Friday December 2) there was a collision involving a car and the 15-year-old on Eckington Way, at Waterthorpe.

The car involved in the incident is believed to have initially stopped before leaving the scene prior to emergency services getting there, a police spokesperson added.

Today Roads Policing Officers have issued an appeal and want to hear from anyone who may hold information about the reported fail to stop in Sheffield and are asking if anyone witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle involved.

