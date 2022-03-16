Teenagers attacked and robbed by balaclava clad knifemen in Yorkshire park

Police have launched an investigation into the attack which took place in Sandall Park in Doncaster earlier this week.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called shortly before 7pm on Monday, March 14 following reports that three teenage boys had been robbed in Sandall Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is reported the victims were in the park, when they were approached by three men wearing balaclavas, who threatened them with a knife and made demands for their property.

Sandall Park in Doncaster

"The men reportedly punched the victims, before making off with a mobile phone and a wallet.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information which may assist police is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 838 of 14 March.