Teenagers fined hundreds for fishing illegally in renowned Yorkshire trout stream
Alfie Ramsey, 19 of Bodmin Road in Leeds, and Jack Rice, aged 19 of Helston Walk in Leeds, were in the "wrong place at the wrong time" when they were caught fishing without permission and without valid rod licences last July at Driffield Beck .
They were convicted of unlawfully attempting to take fish from water where a private right of fishery exists contrary to the Theft Act 1968, and taking fish without a license with a rod and line contrary to the Salmon and Freshwaters Fisheries Act 1975.
Both were ordered to pay fines, costs, and surcharges totally £776 each and their equipment forfeited by the court, which is to be donated to a local youth fishing programme.
One of the country's most northerly chalk streams, Driffield Beck, rises in the foothills of the Yorkshire Wolds and flows for over 10 miles until it joins the River Hull.
The watercourse has been described as holding a “significant place in fly fishing history” and having “international ecological importance”.
A local angling club said: "We appreciate the ongoing support from the (police's) Rural Task Force.
"There have been issues in the past and I'm sure there will be in future. It is great the police are on board and helping to do something about it."
Rural Task Force Sergeant Kevin Jones said the conviction sent out a message that illegal fishing would not be tolerated in the East Riding. As well as causing a financial and environmental impact it also caused “distress” to members of clubs who paid to fish. He said: “We take reports of this nature seriously, and through Op Traverse, a multi-agency operation tackling illegal fishing, fish theft and the associated anti-social behaviour along rivers, lakes, and waterways, we can hold those who commit such crimes to account.”