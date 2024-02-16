Ten trees poisoned at Wakefield Hospice just week after intruder hacked down 60ft tree
The discovery was made a week after an intruder was caught on camera hacking down a 60ft lime tree outside the hospice.
Hospice leaders said they are “absolutely sickened” by the latest incident and have urged anyone with information to contact the police.
Staff and patients were left shocked by CCTV images of an intruder chopping down a tree on February 2.
On Monday (February 12) it was found that 50 Ecoplug tree stump killers have been inserted into ten trees, some up to 100 years old.
Hospice director Helen Knowles said the discovery was made as an inspection was carried out following the earlier attack.
She said: “It’s just absolutely sickening.
“The felling of one of our beloved hospice trees was met with shock and anger across our community.
“This latest development has really shaken us to the core.
“For over thirty years we have been here for one simple reason – to provide patients and their families with the highest level of care and support at the time they need it most.
“To think that someone out there, in our local community, has that much disdain towards our hospice grounds and has the sheer audacity to attempt to kill off our beautiful trees – well there are simply no words for it.”
Tree plugs are designed to poison roots once a tree has been felled, leaving a stump to eventually rot away.
But they have the potential to seriously damage or destroy healthy trees.
Experts have assessed the trees and it is hoped they can survive the attack.
The charity said it could be faced with “huge costs” to remove them if they have to be destroyed.
Ms Knowles added: “In light of this latest development, we are working closely with the police.
“The safety of our patients, families and all who visit Wakefield Hospice obviously remains our number one concern.
“It is deeply saddening that we will now need to re-evaluate our security measures.
“Our grounds are only intended to provide comfort for those going through the most challenging times.
“But they have sadly been targeted by a calculated act of vandalism once again.”
“It would be devastating to think that the trees would need to come down, from a historical, sentimental and financial point of view.
“However the greatest concern is the potential damage not just on our grounds but to neighbouring residents, and of course the health and safety of our patients and families, our staff, volunteers.
“We would also like to express our sincere gratitude for all of the kind offers of support and well wishes we have received over recent days.
“It really does make a huge difference to know we have the community of Wakefield behind us.”
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 citing reference number 13240067801.
