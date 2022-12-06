A house at the centre of a double murder probe in Sheffield was broken into after police officers guarding the property left the crime scene.

Bryan and Mary Andrews, an elderly married couple, were found critically injured in their home in Terrey Road, Totley, just after 10.15am on Sunday, November 27. They were pronounced dead a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed to the home of the couple following ‘a report of a concern for welfare' at the property. They discovered their injured bodies and shortly afterwards arrested and charged 51-year-old James Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, with two counts of murder.

It has now emerged that after police officers left the scene a few days later, the detached property was broken into.

A house where a married couple died, in an incident which triggered a double murder probe in Totley, Sheffield, has been broken into (Photo: Sarah Marshall)

Officers investigating the break-in do not believe that anything was stolen.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a report around 9am on Thursday, December 1 that a property had been broken into on Terrey Road, Sheffield, the night before. Nothing is reported to have been stolen. Officers attended and are continuing with their enquiries.”

Mr and Mrs Andrews had lived in their home for decades and it was where they had brought up their three children – two daughters and a son. Mr Andrews, aged 79, had been a builder and had extended the house to accommodate the growing family over the years.

His wife, Mary, 76, had been a well respected nurse during her working years.

